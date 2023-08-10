Gal Gadot is returning to the streaming limelight with Heart of Stone, a spy action thriller starring her as its main heroine — Rachel Stone (get it?) — and it seems that this particular outing is going to up the ante for the actress in terms of stunt work and choreographed fight scenes.

The DCEU star has certainly starred in her fair share of action movies over the past couple of years, not least of all the two Wonder Woman films that gave her prominence in the first place. The acting credit that probably landed her Heart of Stone, however, must go to 2021’s Red Notice, one of the most-streamed titles of that year on Netflix also starring Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

Since this new movie is another original by Netflix, and given the company’s pattern of content creation over the past couple of years, it wouldn’t surprise us to learn that the producers actually wrote the role for Gadot and then brought her on to realize the vision.

Then again, considering what she recently told her fans while appearing for an episode of Hot Ones, this 2023 flick is definitely pushing the envelope in a lot of ways, including the physicality of the action sequences.

“I didn’t want this to be another Wonder Woman film,” she said. “So the whole idea was to create a film that would be grounded, and the action would be raw and dynamic. When she gets hit, you feel the pain with her, so it’s a lot different. We had to work out and train and prep for months before even filming this film.”

Or to put it more bluntly, this isn’t another mindless action romp in superhero form. You can watch the relevant section of the interview at around the 2:45 mark.

Heart of Stone — starring Gal Gadot alongside Jamie Dornan and Sophie Okonedo — is releasing tomorrow on Netflix. And though we can’t wait to see the Israeli thespian in a proper action movie, most fans now have their eyes fixed on the confirmed threequel in the Wonder Woman saga.