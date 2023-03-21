John Wick 4 is the fourth instalment of the John Wick film franchise starring Keanu Reeves. Since its debut in 2014, not only has film received multiple sequels, but it has also been reported that it will receive a couple of spin-offs and an upcoming fifth instalment that will be released at a future date.

While John Wick 4 will soon make its way into theaters, there will be those who would rather wait for the film to appear on streaming services. And why wouldn’t they since the previous films were a success? So are there plans to release John Wick 4 on HBO Max?

Will John Wick 4 be on HBO Max?

At the moment, there isn’t any news about which streaming platform John Wick 4 will debut on after its theatrical run. Usually, it’s only when the film is pulled from theaters that fans will have to wait for months before the movie lands on streaming services. However, it’s unlikely that John Wick 4 will appear on HBO Max due to the film’s predecessors’ availability on the platform.

The first John Wick film is currently available to stream on Netflix and Peacock. At the same time, the second and third instalments of the film are also available on Netflix. At the same time, the studio hasn’t made any announcement about John Wick 4‘s streaming plans so this could change in the future.

John Wick 4 has already overtaken its predecessors on Rotten Tomatoes as it currently sits on an average critical rating of 93 percent. Chapter Four is said to be more action-packed than the previous instalments. The film may not have a streaming release date out yet, but it will hit theaters on March. 24, 2023.