Keanu Reeves sounds more excited for one ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ action scene above all others

After a shocking cliffhanger ending to its third installment, the fourth entry in the John Wick franchise is almost upon us at long last – and everyone’s getting excited about it, including series star Keanu Reeves.

While doing the John Wick: Chapter 4 press rounds with director Chad Stahelski, Reeves rattled off a list of the exciting setpieces and the locales they take place in over the course of the film, but he seemed to be quite excitable about one scene in particular when speaking with Digital Spy:

“We fight on the stairs leading up to the Sacré Coeur, and we filmed that for a while and a lot of shenanigans happen there. We film in this kind of street fight scene in a roundabout – that was pretty crazy. I have a whole sequence inside the Osaka Continental with nunchucks and weapons, and Donnie Yen with a sword. What!”

Reeves got quite high-pitched at the prospect of the Ip Man star wielding a blade – and for folks who are familiar with the martial artist and action film veteran’s portfolio of work, who on earth can blame him?

Excitement for John Wick: Chapter 4 seems to be reaching its peak as its March 24 release date looms and overwhelmingly positive reviews continue to roll in, however, the film will likely hit a little differently after the tragic passing of the irreplaceable Lance Reddick, who played the stoic New York Continental concierge, Charon in all four films. The late star reflected on the past, present, and future of the franchise in one of his final interviews.