Reviews are in and ‘John Wick 4’ has landed an impressive Rotten Tomatoes opening score

John Wick: Chapter 4 is looking more and more appealing by the day, and now that the first reviews have landed, it looks like we’re in for quite the thrill when it lands in theaters in a little under two weeks.

At the time of writing, review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has the fourth John Wick film sitting at a very-hard-to-ignore 90 percent critic rating, based on twenty different reviews, most of which are applauding its character work despite its excellent-as-ever emphasis on its action sequences. One critic goes so far as to say that “every action scene in the movie could be the climax of any of the other three films.”

These reviews corroborate the early reactions from the film’s premiere last week, which pragmatists may have considered to be clouded by the hype of the moment. However, the consensus of those reactions lauding John Wick: Chapter 4 as one of “one of the greatest action films ever made” of those reactions seems to be holding up.

It seems that the near-four-year wait between this entry and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is shaping up to be well worth the wait, then. However, we may be in for a bit of a wait once again for more to come out of the “Wick-Verse,” according to Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski.

We’ll finally experience the next entry in the adventure of the infamous Baba Yaga when John Wick: Chapter 4 lands in theaters on March 24.