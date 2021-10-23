Will Smith Reveals How Beyoncé Got Involved In Biopic King Richard

Ever since the credits rolled on the first screening of King Richard, Will Smith has been positioned as the man to beat in the Best Actor race throughout next year’s awards season.

The former Fresh Prince already has two nominations to his name, and while the movie itself will be gunning for all of the major prizes, Smith is already viewed as a shoo-in to finally nab an Oscar for what’s being called the best performance of his illustrious career.

An inspiring true-life story about the upbringing of global superstars Venus and Serena Williams with an A-list megastar in the lead role is enough to generate plenty of interest and excitement, but how do you manage to crank up the hype even more? You get Beyoncé to contribute a song, of course.

The singer’s latest number “Be Alive” features on the King Richard soundtrack, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Smith reveals how she ended up getting involved in the film.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment. I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

If Smith has given up on creating tie-in ditties for his own movies, then we suppose Beyoncé makes for a more than acceptable substitute. Given her status, she might even end up winning an Oscar of her own for Best Original Song.