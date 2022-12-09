Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ is here, and it’s splitting opinion down the middle

Will Smith‘s long-awaited post-slap comeback, Emancipation, has finally received its wide release earlier today via Apple TV Plus, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, given the contentious lens that continues to surround the film’s star and its reportedly uneven dealings with a topic as heavy as slavery, it’s turned out to be a particularly divisive feature.

The imbalance of Emancipation‘s consensus is perhaps best exemplified by its pair of scores on Rotten Tomatoes, which, at the time of writing, number a shaky 51 percent approval rating from critics, and a whopping 100 percent approval rating from audiences.

Early reviews indicated that this would be the case, with some critics suggesting that Smith could have nabbed the Best Actor Oscar for the second year in a row, while others chalked the film up to a woefully half-baked imitation of 12 Years A Slave. Our own review was just as mixed, with director Antoine Fuqua seeming to have nailed the film’s visual appeal, and absolutely nothing else.

Indeed, there looks to be no end in sight for the contrasting views on Emancipation, and given what the film could have been, as far as its themes and place in Smith’s career goes, it’s a regrettable situation indeed.

Dear oh dear. Antoine Fuqua has directed some great movies. This is not one. Bill Collage has fallen short. Will Smith & Ben Foster are wooden & 1 dimensional. There is no nuance. No surprises. Predictable. Which is a shame cos the subject matter is so important #Emancipation — whichway (@yawhciw) December 9, 2022

#Emancipation is a tough watch, tell you that much. Will Smith acted the hell out of that role but Antoine Fuqua is a genius in that director’s chair. My goodness.



Pity about what Will did to Chris coz this movie was gonna collect Oscar’s my boy. It’s a masterpiece. — Vincent (@Vince__92) December 9, 2022

One detractor got a touch more creative with their criticism, suggesting that Smith’s ability to put on an accent leaves a lot to be desired.

Please give my ears #Emancipation from Will Smith’s accent. — Gabrielle B (@CincyGabrielle) December 9, 2022

But others are adamant that the film is Oscars fuel for Smith, so we may never know who’s right unless we check it out for ourselves.

An Apple TV+ Review

Emancipation 2022 Action/Thriller

Rating 9.2/10✨



Say what you want about this film but will Smith delivers a outstanding performance in this almost true life survival horror. Powerful, full of heroin and bravery. I highly recommend.#Emancipation @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/oCbtxlqZvS — NuzeroN (@NuzeroN) December 9, 2022

EMANCIPATION: Wow, what a movie. Powerful, breathtaking, gripping, rousing & life-affirming. It’s ANTOINE FUQUA’S Schindler’s List & Saving Private Ryan. Best Pic & Director noms for sure. And WILL SMITH gives a grueling, tour-de-force, Oscar-worthy performance. #EMANCIPATION pic.twitter.com/UqwyE46BZk — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) December 1, 2022

Oscar or no Oscar, Emancipation is certainly getting people talking (or, at the very least, arguing), and we all know that there’s no such thing as bad publicity. For those of you looking to join in on the conversation, Emancipation is currently available to stream on Apple TV Plus, for which Will Smith has generously offered to waive the subscription fee of for two months.