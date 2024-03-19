Will there be an ‘It Chapter 3’ release date?

From its band of colorful kids’ core as the Losers’ Club to the unsettling nature of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, very few horror series evoke as much fear as the ever-popular It franchise. And while the most recent It films have remained in our minds and kept our hearts racing from terror, the concept of a third possible outing is undoubtedly at the forefront of folks’ minds.

Recommended Videos

Following the bone-chilling narrative being introduced in Stephen King’s 1986 novel, the story was eventually developed into a 1990s miniseries. From there, the popularity surrounding Pennywise notably grew, with two fresh-faced projects, It and It Chapter Two, being released in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Even with several years now passed, the spine-tingling narrative is easily just as discussed as any other film series within the horror community.

Considering the success of both films and the iconic ‘90s miniseries, it hardly comes as a major surprise that horror fanatics and Pennywise stans continue to wonder if and when a possible third It movie will finally be brought to fruition on the big screen.

Image via Warner Bros.

At the current time of this writing, no, there is no official release date for It Chapter 3, and there is no information that the movie is even happening at all. Instead, horror fanatics and franchise supporters have championed for the horror film to take place — especially with how intense and influential the first two movies were. In terms of canon storytelling, the plot of the first two movies was technically concluded in the second movie, so there’s no real need to craft a third project.

But while a third It film isn’t likely to happen at this point, passionate horror fans will be delighted to know that the prequel series Welcome to Derry is on its way. As previously mentioned, the project will serve as a prequel to It, and is expected to land on Max at some point in 2025. So while a third It movie might not exactly be in the cards for horror fans right now, members of the ever-expansive community will be thrilled to realize that the upcoming prequel series will allow long-term storytelling of the favorable narrative.