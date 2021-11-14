Will Tuesday’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Arrive Online After Fan Event?
In news the internet has been dying to hear for months, it was officially announced last night that the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will debut at an exclusive event on Tuesday, with the promise of major surprises already generating a ton of buzz online.
However, there have been some doomsayers out there claiming that the footage won’t be immediately available online for the world to see. A myriad of reports are claiming that it won’t be uploaded at all, with Sony instead looking to attach the No Way Home promo to Ghostbusters: Afterlife in an attempt to drive up the supernatural comedy sequel’s opening weekend box office numbers.
As you can see below, several conflicting opinions are already making the rounds, although the consensus appears to be that the year’s most highly-anticipated teaser will be beamed directly into our eyeballs from the comfort of our own homes shortly after the No Way Home event wraps up.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Looking at Sony’s security that can generously be described as lax at the best of times, surely the studio won’t gamble on holding back the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer for a later date, when we all know that a grainy version captured on a cellphone is on its way to social media as soon as possible.