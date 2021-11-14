Will Tuesday’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Arrive Online After Fan Event?

In news the internet has been dying to hear for months, it was officially announced last night that the second full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will debut at an exclusive event on Tuesday, with the promise of major surprises already generating a ton of buzz online.

However, there have been some doomsayers out there claiming that the footage won’t be immediately available online for the world to see. A myriad of reports are claiming that it won’t be uploaded at all, with Sony instead looking to attach the No Way Home promo to Ghostbusters: Afterlife in an attempt to drive up the supernatural comedy sequel’s opening weekend box office numbers.

As you can see below, several conflicting opinions are already making the rounds, although the consensus appears to be that the year’s most highly-anticipated teaser will be beamed directly into our eyeballs from the comfort of our own homes shortly after the No Way Home event wraps up.

Here it is! #SpiderManNoWayHome

fan screening for the trailer this Tuesday in LA!



I hear it’s unlikely the trailer will debut online this week, and possibly only in theaters with #GhostbustersAfterlife – looking into it! pic.twitter.com/Z4QzJ9oWsD — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 13, 2021

@Sean_OConnell of @WGreatPowerBook has teased that it could come online. Why else would it be called a TRAILER LAUNCH. those ppl that you’ve heard saying the trailer won’t drop probably are just speculating/guessing. I’m 80% certain it’ll release online. Just like CinemaCon — BillybugSpiderMan(Temporary Username) (@BillybugNews) November 13, 2021

Guys it's called the NWH trailer *launch* fan event. It's an event to celebrate the launch of the trailer, not to exclusively screen it so no one else can see it. The event will see it first and then it'll drop online, like Cinema Con — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) November 13, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

From what I understand, a separate announcement about the online plan is coming. These things change, regarding timing. But this will be clear before the Tuesday event. #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome https://t.co/ghcOZQ7wd9 — With Great Power Book (@WGreatPowerBook) November 13, 2021

For those wondering, the new #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer dropping at Tuesday's fan screening likely WON'T be debuting online, and may only show in theaters. Stay tuned for more updates, though. pic.twitter.com/ekmpIs1glz — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 13, 2021

Looking at Sony’s security that can generously be described as lax at the best of times, surely the studio won’t gamble on holding back the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer for a later date, when we all know that a grainy version captured on a cellphone is on its way to social media as soon as possible.