The Internet Is Roasting Sony’s Security After Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks
Plenty of major movies and TV shows manage to make it all the way through development, shooting, post-production, marketing and promotion without any major spoilers or plot details leaking out ahead of time, but the same can’t be said of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
While the veracity is always up for debate until we get an official confirmation from either Sony or Marvel Studios, you’d imagine Kevin Feige will be losing his mind over the volume of purported images from the top-secret set that appear to have made their way online well before the web-slinging threequel’s release on December 17.
Yesterday saw the most spoilery dissemination of information yet, which will have effectively confirmed three of the longest-standing rumors about No Way Home should they be proven true. As you can see from the reactions below, fans are having a field day mocking Sony’s security, or complete lack thereof.
Outside of Eternals‘ first post-credits cameo being spoiled weeks in advance, the Marvel Cinematic Universe generally does an excellent job at keeping the lid on these sorts of things. However, as Spider-Man: No Way Home is continuing to show, throwing Sony into the mix apparently leads to a much looser grip on sensitive materials.