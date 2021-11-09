The Internet Is Roasting Sony’s Security After Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks

Plenty of major movies and TV shows manage to make it all the way through development, shooting, post-production, marketing and promotion without any major spoilers or plot details leaking out ahead of time, but the same can’t be said of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While the veracity is always up for debate until we get an official confirmation from either Sony or Marvel Studios, you’d imagine Kevin Feige will be losing his mind over the volume of purported images from the top-secret set that appear to have made their way online well before the web-slinging threequel’s release on December 17.

Yesterday saw the most spoilery dissemination of information yet, which will have effectively confirmed three of the longest-standing rumors about No Way Home should they be proven true. As you can see from the reactions below, fans are having a field day mocking Sony’s security, or complete lack thereof.

Sony's security team while the whole film gets leaked before the end of the month #SpiderManNowWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHomeleak pic.twitter.com/CdGlUVsl3a — ØLIVER (@omcm_1403) November 9, 2021

The security around this movie has got to be one of the worst I’ve ever seen that it is difficult to believe this isn’t all some SONY PR stunt. — Dangelus (@Dangelus) November 9, 2021

BRUH IS SONY"S OFFICES SECURITY THAT SHITTY COZ>!?!??!?!?unless its a pr stunt but I doubt it — a ✦ ࣪ ، 🌷 (@lqki_m) November 9, 2021

Is this real???? If it's real, then Sony needs a new security team…………….and a very angry letter from Disney. — Noah Stickley (@StickleyNoah) November 9, 2021

Are you fu—–is this real????? I'm really f****ing tired of these leaks, man. If it's real then Sony needs to fire their current security team and get an entirely new one. This s**** has to stop. — Noah Stickley (@StickleyNoah) November 9, 2021

SONY WHAT KIND OF SECURITY ARE YOU HAVE?!?!???? IM SCREAMING AND IM ANGRY BUT IM FEEL AWESOME FUCK YOU 3000 @SonyPictures I WAS WANT TO SEE IT IN THE MOVIE. #SpiderManNoWayHome — ava🕸️~ Eternals Era✨ (@spidey__parker) November 9, 2021

Sony really have the worst security, all these No Way Home leaks… it’s mad 💀 — The Scarlet Mitch (@MitchellLWell) November 9, 2021

SONY YOU HAVE THEY WOOORST SECURITY IN THE HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) November 9, 2021

Outside of Eternals‘ first post-credits cameo being spoiled weeks in advance, the Marvel Cinematic Universe generally does an excellent job at keeping the lid on these sorts of things. However, as Spider-Man: No Way Home is continuing to show, throwing Sony into the mix apparently leads to a much looser grip on sensitive materials.