Willem Dafoe And Dane DeHaan Reportedly In Talks For Spider-Man 3

The Sinister Six is forming. Or at least, we’re pretty confident they are.

Spider-Man 3 keeps on adding more legacy stars from the history of the Spidey franchise to its cast. We knew Jamie Foxx was coming back as Electro, and this week we learned that Alfred Molina is returning as Doctor Octopus, too. There are many more former foes of the wall-crawler on the way as well, going by various reports and scoops, including, it seems, not just one, but potentially two Green Goblins.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared that both Willem Dafoe and Dane DeHaan could be reprising their distinct takes on Peter Parker’s nemesis in the film. According to him, the actors have had talks with the studio to return to their roles, but neither is said to have officially signed on just yet.

Dafoe starred in 2002’s Spider-Man as Norman Osborn, before coming back for cameos in the other two instalments of Sam Raimi’s original trilogy. DeHaan, meanwhile, played a villainous Harry Osborn in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Foxx. He was supposed to head up Sony’s Sinister Six movie back in the day before that was cancelled and if he comes back for this Spider-Verse crossover event, he would finally get his second chance in the part.

As with all of the familiar faces joining Spider-Man 3, we have no idea right now how big the two Goblins’ roles may be in the threequel or how they would fit into the plot. With it looking increasingly likely that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning, too, though, it appears that the movie could be an enormous celebration of the web-slinger’s cinematic history, teaming up all three Spideys to take on their old enemies once again.

Alternatively, maybe it’s more of a Tom Holland-focused film and all these legacy stars are making brief cameos at best. Who knows? What we can say for sure, though, is that Spider-Man 3 is no doubt going to blow us away when it eventually lands next December.