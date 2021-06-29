William Shatner Would Love To Work With Quentin Tarantino On Star Trek

Both fans and members of the Star Trek team on either side of the camera continue to hold out hopes that Quentin Tarantino’s near-mythical entry in the franchise will eventually see the light of day.

The filmmaker regularly spends years talking up projects that he never actually gets around to making, and it’s looking as though his R-rated 1930s gangster movie featuring the Enterprise crew might end up joining the likes of Kill Bill Vol. 3, Pulp Fiction spinoffs Killer Crow and Double V Vega , literary adaptations 40 Lashes Less One and The Berlin Game and his plans to tackle James Bond on the scrapheap.

We’ve heard no shortage of rumors that the movie was definitely happening with Chris Pine, following up on a report that the story would have a heavy emphasis on Captain Kirk. The Kelvin timeline actor admitted shortly afterwards that he’d love to work with Tarantino in the Star Trek sandbox, debunking said speculation in the process, but now the original vintage has made it clear he’s more than game.

William Shatner has himself been touted for a comeback in one of the many Trek projects in development for both the big and small screens, and in a new interview he was more than happy to put himself forward for a potential collaboration with the Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director.

“If they could come up with a way of putting a character I played in a movie where it functioned as a point in the movie and made the movie move along, I’d be delighted. I think it’s glorious. I’ve met with Tarantino more than once. His movies are filled with juice. It’s a fresh look at these movies of heroes. I mean he would have blood coming out of your nose! Absolutely, absolutely. He’s wonderful.”

Shatner is exactly the kind of veteran character actor you’d imagine someone like Quentin Tarantino would have an absolute field day writing dialogue for, but we still need his Star Trek to come together before we can get too excited over the prospect, especially with QT once again hinting is retirement from the movie business is imminent.