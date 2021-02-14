Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Movie Reportedly Moving Forward With Chris Pine

In terms of a new Star Trek movie, not much has changed beyond the fact that it’s looking inevitable that we’re going to get one, but nobody can seem to agree on what it is. Just yesterday, there was a series of reports that the fourth installment in the Kelvin timeline was back on the table with Chris Hemsworth involved once again after he’d previously dropped out, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Not only is William Shatner rumored to step into the late Leonard Nimoy’s shoes as the returning veteran, but Star Trek 4 could also end up as a streaming exclusive to bolster the lineup of Paramount+ original content, while also being the darkest entry in the franchise yet. Despite such a vast info dump making the rounds just a couple of days ago, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the Kelvin cast will indeed be back, but it’ll be for Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated effort instead.

The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith was working alongside the acclaimed filmmaker on the project last we heard, which was set to be a 1930s gangster film largely set on Earth that just happened to be set in the Star Trek universe. Tarantino has admitted on several occasions that he’s unlikely to direct, but that doesn’t mean the studio couldn’t market the hell out of the movie based entirely on his involvement.

After all, the two-time Academy Award winner is one of those filmmakers with the name value to draw in audiences regardless of the content, while Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood both made more money at the box office than Star Trek Beyond. That being said, there’s so much speculation swirling around the series at the moment that it’s best not to take anything as gospel until Paramount firm up definitive plans for the future.