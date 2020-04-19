Leonardo DiCaprio’s Giving Fans A Chance To Win A Role In His New Movie
Would you like to appear in Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro? The Oscar-winning actors are giving fans a chance to do just that through a great cause.
The pair are participating in the All In Challenge by auctioning off a walk-on role in the Martin Scorsese-directed movie. DiCaprio released a video on his Instagram page detailing how you can win and directed fans to AllInChallenge.com, where they can donate any amount of money with 100% of it going to three charities: Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.
See for yourself below:
View this post on Instagram
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
After donating, you’ll be entered to win the walk-on role, which includes spending a day on set with the three icons and attending the premiere. Not bad, right?
The All In Challenge was created by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, who auctions off experiences with celebrities with the proceeds going to various charities. It’s then up to that celebrity to challenge another one, creating a continuous chain of fun experiences, charitable donations and positivity. After making their announcement on Wednesday, DiCaprio and De Niro sent challenges to Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx.
Of course, we’ve already seen numerous celebrities step up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, and Arnold Schwarzenegger matched that amount to the Frontlines Responders Fund. They’re also far from the only ones who’ve donated.
And like Leonardo DiCaprio says in his Instagram post, any amount, whether it’s $5 or $5,000 helps. Besides, who wouldn’t want to visit the set of Killers of the Flower Moon and hang out with those three guys? If you’re a movie fan, it doesn’t get any better than that, right?
