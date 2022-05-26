‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ leaves fans fresh out of bothers

The last time we saw a live-action Winnie the Pooh movie, the end result was the whimsical and sickly sweet Christopher Robin, which drew plenty of praise from critics and earned close to $200 million at the box office. Now that Disney’s exclusivity over the beloved children’s character has ended, with the rights entering the public domain, it was only natural that the next step for the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood would be a blood-soaked, R-rated horror.

The internet has become instantly captivated, eminently curious, and a little bit freaked out by the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which has been rushed through production by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, and is set for release before the end of the year. Plot details remain under wraps for now, but we’re expecting the unexpected given that we’re talking about the honey-loving bear and his associates being turned into violent murderous maniacs.

As you can see from the reactions below, Blood and Honey has generated a wide range of emotions among the online community, many of whom aren’t quite sure if this is real, or some kind of twisted fever dream.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, is an R-Rated horror movie re-telling featuring the storybook characters, that is apparently already in post-production, and will release in the future



Winnie the Pooh is now in public domain, which is why this stuff can happen! pic.twitter.com/3wYjN9mzOs — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 26, 2022

So there's a horror based off Winnie the Pooh in the works called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

I get that Winnie the Pooh is in the public domain as long he doesn't have a red coat but this wouldn't be my first idea of using the series beyond Disney's work. pic.twitter.com/KNOLAi6kbx — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) May 25, 2022

winnie the pooh: blood and honey should recreate this scene but with a body being pulled apart pic.twitter.com/d4Eh2nJySK — Helen Shivers (@thecroakerqueen) May 26, 2022

Oh, it’s another “har har let’s make a wholesome childrens property into edgy bad horror movie” 💀



Photo via Jagged Edge Productions

A new horror movie about Winnie the Pooh is coming soon. I am beyond excited.



WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 🩸 🍯 pic.twitter.com/eRKGtlqiGW — Block A 🌙 (@ChildOfKhonshu) May 26, 2022

TIL there is gonna be a winnie the pooh horror film. i wish i did not learn about this. https://t.co/OwsPLJmuJe — rina 🗝️ | 2022.06.10 (@omgwtfrina) May 26, 2022

Winnie the Pooh became public domain in January and it already has a horror movie version coming out. The R-Rated horror movie will be called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.



Are you ready to Pooh yourself? 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/beEO8igJTE — 🅰🆄🅳🅸🅾🅽🅾🆃🆂 🎙 (@audionots) May 26, 2022

The bear got tired of honey and is out for blood https://t.co/q17GOp4IMU — Shiro (@ShiroMatsunoki) May 26, 2022

It looks as though we could be seeing human slashers kitted out in Winnie the Pooh getup, or perhaps the budget hasn’t extended to convincingly anthropomorphize Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and the rest of the gang. Either way, we can at least guarantee that absolutely no bothers were given when it came to reinventing a classic in the most unexpected possible fashion.