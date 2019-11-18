Netflix Is Adding A Ton Of Great TV Shows And Movies In December

While you might expect the month of December to mark a wave of holiday-related content when it comes to streaming services, it looks like Netflix has a lot more than a few Christmas specials coming down the pipeline next month. If you’re a subscribing member residing in the US, here’s what you can look forward to binge-watching.

Sonic X (Seasons 1 and 2) – While his big screen debut isn’t set to release until February, everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic hedgehog is still making a splash on Netflix in December. The first two seasons of this Japanese animated series will be available for streaming on the 1st and for those unfamiliar, the show follows Sonic and the gang as they attempt to save one of their friends after being accidentally teleported to Earth.

The Witcher (Season 1) – Announced well over two years ago, the series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling books will finally debut on December 20th. The show follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a magically-enhanced monster hunter who struggles to find his place between the beasts he pursues and the people who reject him. Without a doubt, this is one of 2019’s most high profile new series.

First Photos And Poster For Netflix's Witcher TV Series Debut 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Marriage Story – If heartfelt dramas are more up your alley, you might want to turn your attention towards Marriage Story, which is sure to be thrust into the spotlight come awards season. This Noah Baumbach-directed film follows a stage director and actress who have to endure a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits. Featuring a star-studded cast, Marvel and Star Wars fans will easily recognize Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), who play the struggling couple.

That’s but a sampling of what you look forward to next month, and for those who are in the holiday spirit, don’t fret! You can check out the full list of new arrivals below and rest assured that there are enough Christmas specials to keep you entertained for weeks on end.

Arriving December 1st

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)

Baby Dolls

Dead Kids (Netflix Original)

Eastsiders (Season 4)

Ingobernable (Season 3, Netflix Original)

Mahi Nri

Morphle (Season 1)

No Game No Life (Season 1)

Qismat

Sonic X (Season 1 & 2)

Suits (Season 1)

Sweet Virginia

Tee Shot: Ariya Jatuanguarn

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Arriving December 2nd

Team Kaylie (Part 2, Netflix Original)

Arriving December 5th

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix Original)

Home for Christmas (Season 1, Netflix Original)

V-Wars (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Arriving December 6th

Astronomy Club (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Marriage Story (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix Original)

The Chosen One (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Three Days of Christmas (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Triad Princess (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Virgin River (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Arriving December 13th

6 Underground (Netflix Original)

Arriving December 16th

The Magicians (Season 4)

Arriving December 18th

Soundtrack (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Arriving December 20th

The Two Popes (Netflix Original)

The Witcher (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Arriving December 24th

Lost In Space (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Arriving December 26th

You (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Arriving December 27th

The Gift (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Arriving December 30th

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Limited Series, Netflix Original)

Arriving December 31st