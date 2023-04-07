With mere minutes of footage to go on, ‘Blue Beetle’ is branded as another generic superhero story

It seems like Blue Beetle is next in line to go to DC’s back catalog in the foreseeable future. Despite its immense popularity on social media and even the underlining belief that Blue Beetle would become the universe’s surprise new savior, the film is actually already being hit with lackluster reviews, with just mere minutes of footage.

With a semi-consensus between Reddit users, the superhero film introducing Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes is already reaching a never-before-seen social media presence in the superhero film mogul’s repertoire. However high that popularity may be, it is clearly not enough to convince fans of the hero stratosphere, who are less than appeased by the repetitive generic superhero origin story that has been overly exhausted by DC and Marvel.

OP’s thought bubble was immediately met with mixed opinions from other Reddit users. Some of them thoroughly agreed with the over-exhaustion of the generic villainous activities by the antagonist attempting to steal some powers, while the hero discovers their own abilities in the process in an almost ‘the special one’ trope found in coming-of-age dystopian stories.

As always, there are two sides to the same coin, and while some users may have agreed with OP’s bold opinion about Blue Beetle, a large majority actually went against the original post. Most seem to have pointed out that these stories are not original in any way, shape, or form and, as some fans may have forgotten, all the heroes introduced have already existed in their comic book counterparts. At the end of the day, none of these stories are inherently original or unique, having existed for years on end before they reached the larger screen.

On a lighter note, OP’s viewpoint was actually mostly criticized for the apparent despise of rap music, which is being so often used in movies as the most popular music genre at the moment.

All in all, only time will tell if Blue Beetle will live up to the hype. The film will arrive in theatres on August 18.