With or without ‘Barbie,’ Ryan Gosling holds the power to launch a unique cinematic universe all on his own

With Greta Gerwig’s fantasy spectacle Barbie already surpassing La La Land as the most profitable and successful movie in Ryan Gosling’s career thus far, it certainly comes as no surprise that Gosling is firmly planted in the driver’s seat as one of the most recognizable names in pop culture right now. So with Gosling’s incomparable acting prowess being an element which keeps moviegoers addicted to his wide variety of projects, it makes perfect sense to learn that Gosling could definitely launch a unique cinematic universe of his own.

Over on Twitter (sorry, Elon), user @InsaneMoviez perfectly captured the essence of Gosling’s “cool jacket” vibe in a range of his films in side-by-side images. From his fluffy white fur coat as Ken in Barbie to his iconic cotton coat as Agent K in Blade Runner 2049, it’s clear that nobody else in Hollywood can rock a custom-made jacket quite like Gosling.

Ryan Gosling cool jacket cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/NBDRxxzumW — lebbertoxXxd (@InsaneMoviez) July 31, 2023

Of course, it also shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that an assortment of replies from fellow moviegoers and fashion enthusiasts applauded Gosling for his consistent ability to make any coat look stunning. If we had to guess, it’s probably his unwavering power to channel up some serious Kenergy to keep those coats looking shiny and stylish once the camera starts rolling.

That being said, an entire cinematic universe being created simply based on Gosling wearing stylish coats and jackets would likely never happen, but with the colossal MCU not performing so hot lately, who’s to say the cinematic universe spotlight can’t be placed on Gosling?