With ‘Uncharted’ finished on consoles, fans reflect on the movie almost one year later

Uncharted fans were recently met with the sad news that Naughty Dog considers the series complete and has no plans to develop any new games. The news came via Naughty Dog chief Neil Druckmann, who confirmed in an interview with Buzzfeed that:

“For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games — and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on.”

Now a fan account wonders how people feel about the Uncharted movie one year on from its release:

How do you feel about Uncharted after nearly a year since it's release? #Uncharted pic.twitter.com/yJKbCgp6cp — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) January 26, 2023

It’s safe to say that Uncharted wasn’t quite all it could have been. Throughout the movie, we couldn’t shake the feeling that Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg had been miscast, though other than that, it delivered on being a fun romp with some great action sequences.

Fans seem to concur:

Talk about damning with faint praise:

Perfectly acceptable C+ action movie on its own terms, doesn't hold a candle to real UNCHARTED — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) January 26, 2023

But did it really feel like an Uncharted movie?

I see many complaints about the cast. I think that they just wanted to be able to use this characters for a long time and build to what we know from the games. But in the process, they lost the familiarity. I don't know, I would've prefered they go that way, but I still like it. — Matías Potel Feola 🇦🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️⚽️🔥🐐 (@harrypotel) January 26, 2023

Others are somewhat less complimentary:

I liked it. Can’t wait for the sequel — Chris Doran (@chrisd71) January 26, 2023

And for some it even runs the risk of ruining the original games:

It actually got worse…A lot worse bro. Lol

Cringe levels through the roof.

They truly failed to stay true to the story and characters at all. I hated it. — DJ 🐺 (@janksta88) January 26, 2023

So let’s just say a mixed bag. It’s worth remembering that though Uncharted didn’t please fans, it seems to have found its audience, grossing four times its budget for a $400 million total run. That means a sequel is likely in some stage of development, though getting Tom Holland back as Nathan Drake might be tricky given his open skepticism about him being right for the job in the first place.