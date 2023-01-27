With ‘Uncharted’ finished on consoles, fans reflect on the movie almost one year later
Uncharted fans were recently met with the sad news that Naughty Dog considers the series complete and has no plans to develop any new games. The news came via Naughty Dog chief Neil Druckmann, who confirmed in an interview with Buzzfeed that:
“For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best selling games — and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done. We’re moving on.”
Now a fan account wonders how people feel about the Uncharted movie one year on from its release:
It’s safe to say that Uncharted wasn’t quite all it could have been. Throughout the movie, we couldn’t shake the feeling that Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg had been miscast, though other than that, it delivered on being a fun romp with some great action sequences.
Fans seem to concur:
Talk about damning with faint praise:
But did it really feel like an Uncharted movie?
Others are somewhat less complimentary:
And for some it even runs the risk of ruining the original games:
So let’s just say a mixed bag. It’s worth remembering that though Uncharted didn’t please fans, it seems to have found its audience, grossing four times its budget for a $400 million total run. That means a sequel is likely in some stage of development, though getting Tom Holland back as Nathan Drake might be tricky given his open skepticism about him being right for the job in the first place.