Wolverine has done a number on Deadpool’s car and MCU fans will love Ryan Reynolds’ reaction

Following the announcement that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 3 — the first entry in the series to be couched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both Jackman and Reynolds are having a bit of fun on Twitter teasing the rivalry.

“My aim may be a little off right now. But trust, it will be on point when the need arises,” Jackman tweeted while sharing a photo of a car that looks like it was slashed by Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

My aim may be a little off right now. But trust, it will be on point when the need arises. #Wolverine10 @VancityReynolds @ShawnLevyDirect pic.twitter.com/mE0rMcWbCv — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 4, 2022

“That’s my Kia Sorento, you dick,” Reynolds tweeted in response.

That’s my Kia Sorento, you dick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 4, 2022

“You seem exceptionally pissy today. Maybe try some cat-cow poses,” Jackman quipped back.

You seem exceptionally pissy today. Maybe try some cat-cow poses. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 4, 2022

For years now, Reynolds and Jackman have publicly traded jabs at each other, but it has all been in the name of friendly competition as in reality, the two actors are good friends.

Although Reynolds and Jackman going toe-to-toe as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, is an extremely fun prospect, it’s actually not the first time such a rivalry has occurred. Regrettably, the critically-hated X-Men Origins: Wolverine saw Jackman do battle with a terrible interpretation of Deadpool, played by Reynolds, in which the pair fought on top of a nuclear power plant.

Rather than the Merc with the Mouth spewing his signature one-liners, the interpretation of the character in the 2009 film saw Deadpool with a mouth sewn shut, with retractable blades embedded in his arms, and no sign of his signature red costume. All of those now-notorious missteps for the character were pointed out in Deadpool 2, in which the properly-realized modern Deadpool goes back in time and shoots his former self from Origins.

Deadpool 3 is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.