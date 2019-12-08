Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Are Going Crazy For The First Trailer
The first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 is finally here! Fans have been waiting to see more of Diana of Themyscira for two whole years now, with November 2017’s Justice League being her last outing, but Gal Gadot’s Amazonian warrior is at last set to return in 2020 with her very own sequel.
The preview, which dropped a few hours ago, offered our first look at Wondy back in action and her fans can’t get enough of it. Honestly, if the movie was just two hours of “lasso goodness,” we’d all be happy.
Wonder Woman 1984 serving us with all the lasso goodness we need #WW84 pic.twitter.com/Pdxw3QW1LI
I mean, just look at this shot. Like Diana says in the trailer, “it’s all art.”
This shot #WW84 pic.twitter.com/YF2TwUVY2w
It’s. All. Art.
DIANA SERVING LOOKS AS ALWAYS#WW84 pic.twitter.com/imRG0Pz9Kh
A real highlight for folks is the unveiling of Wonder Woman in her full Golden Eagle armor. Though the suit has been teased in a poster before now, and WGTC first told you she’d be wearing it months ago, we hadn’t seen her with the helmet on until today. But the result is MAJESTIC.
Golden Eagle Armour…I'M LIVING! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/fb3HLce47e
Seriously, take some time to appreciate how epic this moment is.
I’LL NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT THIS #WW84 pic.twitter.com/kVVcDr9QSH
Hey, look, even Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is a fan of the WW84 trailer!
Amazing!! https://t.co/glkEjxv8k3
Diana’s love story with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor was one of the best parts of the first film, and DC fans are already getting misty-eyed that the brave WWI pilot is somehow back again for the sequel. They finally have more time.
“I wish we had more time”#WW84 pic.twitter.com/Rla9jSwHOI
This is all of us come June 5th…
Me running to theater to watch #WW84 pic.twitter.com/xM7iHzmHvM
Of course, the trailer also reveals Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, who’s destined to become the villainous Cheetah. It appears that she’s from the Jim Carrey’s Riddler/Jamie Foxx’s Electro school of supervillainy and will begin as a geeky uber-fan before turning to the dark side.
What’s more, Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord is up to no good. He even seems to be responsible for Steve’s impossible resurrection. In fact, it looks like Wonder Woman 1984‘s big theme is “be careful what you wish for.”
