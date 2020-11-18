Wonder Woman 1984 To Release Via Streaming And In Theaters On Same Day

As it stands, Wonder Woman 1984 is one of just a small handful of major titles that are still locked in for a theatrical release before the end of 2020, along with much anticipated sequel The Croods: A New Age and video game adaptation Monster Hunter. However, given that the theatrical industry is still clouded with uncertainty, many have been wondering whether Warner Bros. would change plans once more and delay the pic yet again.

After all, Patty Jenkins’ movie stood a good chance of cracking $1 billion at the box office had COVID-19 not got in its way, and the studio surely has a lot riding on the project. Especially since Christopher Nolan’s Tenet ended up being a bit of a flop for them as far as the finances were concerned.

But it seems that WB is holding steady and will still release Wonder Woman 1984 into cinemas on Christmas Day. However, there’s a catch, as they’ll also drop it onto HBO Max at the same time. That’s right, the film will arrive in theaters and on the aforementioned streaming service on December 25th, giving folks two options for how to watch it.

Obviously, this is an unprecedented move, but undoubtedly the smartest one that Warner Bros. could make given the circumstances. And it’ll be fascinating to see how everything shakes out in the end in terms of how Wonder Woman 1984 performs and if any other big releases follow suit.

For now, though, fans can breathe easy knowing they’ll get to catch back up with Gal Gadot’s heroine before the year is out, and we can only hope that life returns to normal sooner rather than later so that we can all enjoy going to theaters again and not have to worry about the spread of a deadly virus.