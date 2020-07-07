Wonder Woman 1984 Director Teases Amazons Animated Series

Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince has become a worldwide icon since she was introduced to cinemagoing audiences in 2017’s Wonder Woman. Folks are also pretty enamored with the heroine’s people, the Amazons of Themyscira, as well. Their popularity is such that a spinoff film for the immortal inhabitants of the secluded island is known to be under consideration.

Now, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has revealed that an entirely different project based on the Amazonian warriors could also become a reality. While speaking to Empire Magazine ahead of the upcoming sequel, Jenkins dropped the bombshell that an animated series starring the Amazons has been discussed behind the scenes. The filmmaker didn’t elaborate any further on the concept, so we’re left to wonder what form it would take if it were to go ahead.

In any case, it could be smart for Warner Bros. to get some animated DCEU projects going, seeing as Marvel Studios is doing just that with their upcoming What If…? MCU anthology show. That’s going up on Disney Plus, and we’d imagine that an Amazons animated show would end up on WB’s own streaming service, HBO Max.

Jenkins also confirmed that she and Gadot both have ideas for what they could do in Wonder Woman 3, with the director teasing that she would want to further relate the themes of a third film to what’s going on in the world.

“You’re enjoying the movie you’re making and also reflecting on what could be different or better in the [real] world. And therefore what story you want to tell,” she told Empire. “That’s the greatest thing to me about superhero stories. You’re able to have a dialogue about what a hero would be right now. So yes, I have ideas for what I’d like to say, and Gal does too.”

Last December, Jenkins confirmed that an Amazons movie was in the works at DC, which she would exec produce but not direct. It’s unclear whether the animated show is replacing the movie or if both are going ahead, but it could well be the latter, as the warrior women’s long lives mean there’s a lot of history to explore. The two projects could be set in different time periods, for instance.

Don’t miss Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas – at long last – on October 2nd.