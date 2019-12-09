Wonder Woman Spinoff Reportedly In Development With Patty Jenkins Producing

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins joined the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 to unveil the first trailer during a panel at CCXP19 this weekend and fans are already going crazy for the return of the Amazonian Princess.

But one tidbit of information was overshadowed by the hype surrounding the sequel to the 2017 movie. It would appear that Warner Bros. is busy developing a spinoff featuring Amazons of Themyscira to further boost the successful franchise. Brazilian journalist M.P. Morales reported as much by tweeting that Jenkins herself confirmed the existence of the movie, but noted that she won’t helm the project.

Sim @PattyJenks confirmou que a WB desenvolve um filme focado nas Amazonas! Ela não irá dirigir, mas trabalhará na produção executiva! Sem maiores detalhes. #MulherMaravilha1984 https://t.co/8Dv9be8llB — @mpmorales (@mpmorales) December 8, 2019

This is a rough translation of the tweet:

“Yes @PattyJenks confirmed that WB develops a movie focused on the Amazon! She will not drive, but will work in executive production! No further details.”

Wonder Woman was a hit with critics and audiences alike and ended up saving the DCEU from an untimely and premature end. So, it mustn’t come as a surprise that WB is planning to expand the franchise and focus on the other aspects of the mythology around Diana Prince and her race.

But for now, fans should be excited about Wonder Woman 1984, which will be set during the Cold War era and feature the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. In a recent interview, the director had some interesting things to say about the highlights of the era, too, explaining:

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ’80s myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure. But there’s also incredible music, incredible art, and so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will release on June 5th, 2020. And as for the spinoff, it’s still early days, it seems, but as soon as we learn more we’ll be sure to let you know.