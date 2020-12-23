Gal Gadot Says She’d Love To Do Wonder Woman 3, But Nothing’s Confirmed Yet

We’re only two days away from the official release of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max. And since the reception to Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins’ sequel has been mostly positive thus far, a lot of people are expectedly wondering whether the two will continue their streak with a third flick.

It’s been a long wait for fans of the DCEU’s Diana Prince as the highly anticipated film was delayed several times due to the ongoing global pandemic. Fearing that audience participation or the general hype would wane, Warner Bros. ultimately decided to forgo the box office potential of their new blockbuster and release WW84 in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. How viewers will react to the movie is anyone’s guess at this point, but if it’s as successful as the first one, then it’s a safe bet that the company will ask the duo back for another installment.

Gadot, in particular, is absolutely down for a return, provided that the right people tag along as well. In a recent interview with Variety, the Fast & Furious star revealed that she’s delighted that fans are finally going to experience the second flick, and during the holidays, no less, saying:

“The fact that we’re going to share it with everybody during the holidays is the best feeling. I’m so happy.”

When asked about a potential threequel, Gadot reaffirmed that she’d love to return, though nothing is official as of yet.

“We have no idea. You never know,” she said. “I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty, of course. But I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.”

The actress also noted that a third film would serve as “nice closure” to the story of Diana. Though again, I think the prospects of another installment prominently rely on how the audience reacts to the movie, and whether Wonder Woman 1984 can generate the same amount of buzz as its predecessor did back in 2017.