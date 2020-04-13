New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Tease An Evolved Diana

Though it’s set to arrive a little later than expected, Wonder Woman 1984 is still very much one of the most-anticipated comic book movies of 2020.

Yes, the second coming of Diana Prince has stirred excitement across the four corners of the Internet, particularly after it was revealed that Chris Pine would be reprising the iconic role of Steve Trevor – despite, you know, his heroic sacrifice at the tail-end of Wonder Woman back in 2017. But the less said about that, the better, lest we stumble into spoiler territory.

Because at this very moment, Warner’s Amazonian Princess has been elected as the cover star of Empire Magazine. Decked out in her glistening golden armor, Gal Gadot’s DC hero appears to be nearing the peak of her powers. As a matter of fact, in some follow-up coverage, Empire (h/t CBM) spoke to the actress about the ways in which Diana has “evolved” since her first big-screen outing in the DC Extended Universe.

The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that’s not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She’s much more mature and very wise. However, she’s very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she’s guarded. And then something crazy happens.

Surely that “something crazy” has something to do with Steve Trevor’s inexplicable resurrection? As you’ll see from the gallery above, Wonder Woman 1984 contains another romantic dance involving Diana and Steve, only this time the lovestruck duo have traded the war-torn village of Veld for the capital.

Asked about Chris Pine’s role in Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot responded with the following:

Chris was an integral part of the movie, and of its success. And because he and I and Patty really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and [co-writer] Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back.

As things stand, Wonder Woman 1984 is on course for a late summer release on August 14th, 2020, and while some had hoped that Warner Bros. would buck tradition and release Diana’s second solo adventure via digital platforms, it seems the Powers That Be still have their crosshairs placed on a theatrical release. Though given the ever-evolving situation surrounding Coronavirus, that mid-August launch date is by no means a sure thing.