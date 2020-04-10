Diana Shows Off Her Golden Eagle Armor On Empire’s Wonder Woman 1984 Cover

The COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed Wonder Woman 1984, but Patty Jenkins’ highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed 2017 original still has a lot to show fans as we close in on the premiere date.

In every definition of the word, Gal Gadot’s first outing as Wonder Woman managed to stick the landing, not to mention it hauled in a whopping $821 million to become the highest-grossing film of all time by a solo female director. When the actress made her debut in Batman V Superman, most fans didn’t take a liking to her character and thought that she lacked the necessary charisma to bring all the aspects of Diana Prince to life. But Gadot proved everyone wrong when she presented her full range of emotions and acting skills in Jenkins’ movie.

Now, the highly anticipated sequel, titled Wonder Woman 1984, promises to not only capture the magic of what made the original so likable, but also build on that and deliver a fresh and compelling narrative, this time fortified with the nostalgic magic of the 80s.

Additionally, and according to the movie’s trailers, Princess Diana will showcase a range of new powers, including swinging from lightning via her Lasso of Truth. What’s more, fans can expect her to suit up in her Golden Eagle Armor, which could only mean that she’s taking on a world-threatening villain even greater than the literal God of War, Ares. We don’t know a lot about what this suit will grant Diana in terms of powers or abilities, but Empire has just given us a new look at it by releasing their magazine covers for June – which you can check out below.

As you can see, in the first cover, Diana’s in her Golden Eagle Armor, tightly holding on to the lasso. In the second one, though, she’s donning her previous costume from the 2017 movie, which could mean that she’ll get ample opportunity to sport both looks in the sequel.

In any case, since the novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in Wonder Bros. postponing the release date of Wonder Woman 1984 to August 14th, and the possibility of the movie skipping theatrical release altogether, fans will have to wait a little longer to experience the Goddess’ next adventure.