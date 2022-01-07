‘Wonder Woman 1984’ named best-selling home media release of 2021

Believe it or not, home video is far from being dead, despite the unstoppable rise of streaming and on-demand services hitting the industry’s sales figures right in the pocket.

A lot of folks much prefer owning a physical copy of their favorite movies and TV shows, something the major platforms are definitely missing a trick on by not making them readily available to purchase. Despite debuting day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max in December 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 has been named as the top-selling movie of last year, even if fans were in agreement that the sequel wasn’t a patch on its predecessor.

The numbers fittingly enough come from The Numbers, who report that Gal Gadot’s second solo outing as Diana Prince shifted over 1.4 million copies in the United States alone, bringing in a hefty additional revenue stream of $34.4 million.

Second place goes to The Croods: A New Age, which was the other of just two features to sell more than a million discs, with Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong, and Paul W.S. Anderson’s video game adaptation Monster Hunter rounding out the top five.

Wonder Woman 1984 will always likely remain the DCEU’s lowest-grossing installment, albeit with a huge pandemic-shaped asterisk next to it, but at least it’s proving popular at home.