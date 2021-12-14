Mike Flanagan wants Netflix to release ‘Midnight Mass’ on Blu-Ray/DVD

Mike Flanagan, the filmmaker behind projects including Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep, and The Haunting of Hill House, said he’s been trying to convince Netflix to alter its policy regarding physical versions of its popular streaming properties.



Flanagan made the statement, which is available to view below, on Twitter encouraging others to ask Netflix to change their policy.

I love working for @netflix, and have been strongly encouraging them to rethink their position on physical media. I recommend you all do the same. Physical media is incredibly important, and I very much wish all of my work was available. https://t.co/I6UAanANjU — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 14, 2021





Netflix currently does release some of its most popular series on DVD, including Stranger Things, House of Cards, and Orange Is the New Black. But streaming giant also has reason to keep its franchises exclusive to the platform to draw in more subscribers, and the time between a series streaming debut on the platform can be extensive. For example, the first season of Stranger Things didn’t come to Blu-Ray or DVD until just 10 days prior to the streaming debut of season 2 in 2017.



Flanagan added in a separate tweet that there are physical releases for both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor because Netflix produced both in partnership with Paramount. However, there are currently “no plans whatsoever” for a physical release of Midnight Mass, as it’s Netflix’s exclusive property.



Flanagan has quickly risen to the top of Netflix’s talent pool, with series like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House achieving great success with critics and viewers alike. He is currently working on an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher and another series called Midnight Club for Netflix.