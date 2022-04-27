Wonder Woman Cameo Confirmed For 'Shazam 2', With A Plot Twist

A new clip from 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' confirms a cameo from Wonder Woman and an unexpected turn of events.

Per Screen Rant, the clip depicts Shazam (Zachary Levi) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) at a Parisian restaurant, where he tells her that he can’t commit to a relationship with her. The Amazonian rises from her seat and starts to exit, but stops in her tracks, facing Shazam and revealing that she is Merlin, who tells Shazam that the Daughters of Atlas are after him. A dragon is seen landing near the pair, and Shazam eventually realizes he is dreaming.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the follow-up to Shazam! (2019) and continues the story of Billy Batson. In the first iteration, Batson was an ordinary boy who obtained extraordinary powers and could transform himself into a grown-up superhero by shouting the titular name. The sequel sees Billy nearing adulthood and facing a different set of challenges than he did in the previous film, which adds a layer of teenage charm to his dream about a date with Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman fans can also catch a glimpse of her in another upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe. Selfies posted by Gal Gadot on her social media accounts suggest that the Wonder Woman star will also be making a cameo in The Flash, scheduled for release on June 23, 2023.

However, fans won’t have to wait that long to see Wonder Woman as Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to premiere just in time for the holiday season on December 19, 2022.