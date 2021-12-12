Wonder Woman fans furious after viral tweet credits Zack Snyder for her success

Ever since making her comic book debut in the early 1940s, Wonder Woman has remained one of the most popular and beloved superheroes on the planet. However, it took a long while for a feature film to escape development hell and make it to the big screen, but it was definitely worth the wait.

Patty Jenkins’ DCEU blockbuster is the best-reviewed installment in the franchise’s history, and even though the sequel was a huge comedown, Gal Gadot’s performance as Diana Prince has seen her alter ego reach a new level of awareness among the general public, many of whom would have previously thought of Lynda Carter’s classic TV show first and foremost when they imagined Wonder Woman.

However, a viral tweet has opened up a massive can of worms on Twitter after a Zack Snyder fan credited the filmmaker’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and its introduction of Gadot in the role as the catalyst behind Wonder Woman’s renewed popularity.

Zack Snyder introduces Wonder Woman in 2016



5 years later she has 2 solo movies and a video game. — Honest Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) December 10, 2021

Thinking that Wonder Woman got her video game and two movies because of Zack Snyder is extremely disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/qTIlexr9jT — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) December 11, 2021

Guys, did you know that Zack Snyder invented AND made Wonder Woman popular?! pic.twitter.com/B7ZTu6LjpX — Jimmy Folino – BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) December 12, 2021

Zack Snyder made Wonder Woman popular among general audience. Some people need to know that the world doesn't resolve around USA. pic.twitter.com/sZtCz4Xctg — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) December 12, 2021

Zack Snyder gave Wonder Woman one of the greatest introductions of all time in Dawn of Justice. Her entry into Battle, was easily one of the audiences favorite moment in a superhero film. Her popularity amongst the GA sky rocketed after it. That is a hard fact. Deal with it! pic.twitter.com/QHFRKh6sAh — Leonidas (@Signs2323) December 11, 2021

"Zack Snyder made Wonder Woman popular."



See, this shit is why nobody ever takes yall seriously. — Hush (@geekyhush) December 11, 2021

Never ever had i thought I'd be seeing wonder woman save Batman and Superman's asses in their own film. Thanks to Zack Snyder for making her a fierce leader and a warrior. Your impact on the character is huge pic.twitter.com/G5Ytl9JF6l — Gary on Fortress of Solitude with Papa Kent (@hell0gary) December 11, 2021

Gal Gadot And Kristen Wiig Are Two Cool Cats In Wonder Woman 1984 BTS Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“Zack made Wonder Woman popular.”



Why, because of her movie, directed by Patty Jenkins?



Because of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the released exclusively on a streaming platform?



Nah. Wonder Woman is the most recognizable female superhero of all time.



As. She. Should. pic.twitter.com/WOU8CvEfP7 — Noon Ω (@Beeph24) December 11, 2021

Gal Gadot in 2010 with a Wonder Woman outfit for a photoshoot (She was cast in 2013 by Zack).



As you can see, before Zack Snyder the character was a laughing stock and what better way to illustrate it. pic.twitter.com/u8JFT25uY4 — Honest Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) December 11, 2021

The way you all are so afraid to recognise Zack Snyder's impact on Wonder Woman.



How can you all hate a man so much that you just absolutely REFUSE to acknowledge that he could have any part in making her more popular than she was before him. — Shivansh Atri (@ShivAtWarpower) December 12, 2021

Giving Zack Snyder credit for Wonder Woman being popular is not just dumb and wrong, it is also Lynda Carter and Patty Jenkins erasure. pic.twitter.com/H9Uh4bPPlV — 🕊️ Joe Morris 🕊️ (@JoeAMorris02) December 11, 2021

Let's make it clear and simple Wonder Woman gained more popularity and love from everywhere on this earth after Batman V Superman and Wonder Woman , both directed and produced by Zack Snyder. pic.twitter.com/ZUrNLqtVub — Dahiya (@DahiyaKnight) December 12, 2021

if you think wonder woman was some small character before zack snyder then youre geniuenly braindead — Doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) December 11, 2021

Needless to say, virtual hands are ready to be thrown by Wonder Woman defenders, even if the reactions have been steadily growing more and more sarcastic with each passing minute. It’s Snydermania running wild again, brother, but we can safely assume that not even the man himself would take the credit for this one.