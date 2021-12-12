Wonder Woman fans furious after viral tweet credits Zack Snyder for her success
Ever since making her comic book debut in the early 1940s, Wonder Woman has remained one of the most popular and beloved superheroes on the planet. However, it took a long while for a feature film to escape development hell and make it to the big screen, but it was definitely worth the wait.
Patty Jenkins’ DCEU blockbuster is the best-reviewed installment in the franchise’s history, and even though the sequel was a huge comedown, Gal Gadot’s performance as Diana Prince has seen her alter ego reach a new level of awareness among the general public, many of whom would have previously thought of Lynda Carter’s classic TV show first and foremost when they imagined Wonder Woman.
However, a viral tweet has opened up a massive can of worms on Twitter after a Zack Snyder fan credited the filmmaker’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and its introduction of Gadot in the role as the catalyst behind Wonder Woman’s renewed popularity.
Needless to say, virtual hands are ready to be thrown by Wonder Woman defenders, even if the reactions have been steadily growing more and more sarcastic with each passing minute. It’s Snydermania running wild again, brother, but we can safely assume that not even the man himself would take the credit for this one.