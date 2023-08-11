Wonder Woman legend Lynda Carter hops aboard ‘The Last Voyage of Demeter’ meme ship

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now in theaters, adapting “The Captain’s Log,” a single chapter of Bram Stoker’s Dracula in which the titular ship is tasked with transporting Dracula’s coffin from Transylvania to England. It arrives in port as a wreck with no sign of its crew, though the novel doesn’t say exactly what horrible fate befell them. This movie will show us that journey and — whisper it — we strongly suspect Dracula was involved!

This has been a relatively low-profile release, but the last few days will have seen the movie’s marketing team punching the air as it’s gotten a burst of memetic popularity on social media. Now the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, is also on the case:

We can only concur with the top-voted reply that this is indeed “a fierce outfit”. That said, Diana should watch her back when it comes to vampires. In the comics, a multiversal version of the heroine was a key member of the Blood League, a vampirized version of the Justice League. Another version other got bitten in DC v Vampires, with a vamp Diana ruling over a destroyed world plunged into chaos after a bloodsucker takeover.

Even so, if Wonder Woman were actually going toe-to-toe with Dracula it’d be a fierce fight. She has the necessary knowledge of magic and enchantments to understand his weaknesses, and we doubt he’s going to react well to the Lasso of Truth.

Sadly Wonder Woman isn’t in The Last Voyage of the Demeter (although maybe that would’ve helped boost reviews) but it sounds like a fun horror romp on the high seas nonetheless. I’ll see it this weekend, and am desperately hoping to witness a grizzled ship’s captain facing down Drac, possibly with a giant harpoon.