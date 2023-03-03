‘X-Men’ blooper featuring Spider-Man predicted the MCU’s Multiverse Saga 20 years early

Marvel’s multiverse shenanigans may be in full swing now, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania having ushered us into the midpoint of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Multiverse Saga (however shoddy of a job it did), but it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the multiverse has been trying to break into the public eye for a couple of decades now, apparently.

In a recent tweet by X-Men Updates, an X-Men fan account on Twitter, a video from the blooper reel of the 2000 film X-Men was posted, in which a scene involving Cyclops, Storm, and Rogue was interrupted by the surprise appearance of a certain web-slinging Marvel fan favorite, offering up a cheeky relic of the shared-universe ambitions that Marvel is finally indulging in these days.

This Spider-Man/X-Men blooper will be even more iconic in the next 2 years.



pic.twitter.com/t9NJXArxia — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) March 2, 2023

As for the culprit of this delightful prank, the man behind the Spider-Man mask is Scott Leva, who served as a stunt coordinator for the film, and had been previously sought by Cannon Films in 1985 to portray the webslinger in the studio’s ultimately unrealized Spider-Man flick (which, of course, means that Leva was grossly robbed of a Spider-Man: No Way Home opportunity).

Unfortunately, we can’t exactly take this hidden gem of a blooper as an omen for what’s to come in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Film scribe Jeff Loveness, in his new rolling-thunder approach to dropping spoilers, revealed recently that we won’t be getting any X-Men or Fantastic Four thrown into the mix during the Multiverse Saga’s answer to Infinity War, but considering the overstuffed state the franchise is in at the moment, it’s probably all for the better.