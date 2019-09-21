X-23 Will Eventually Replace Wolverine In The MCU

If one thing’s clear, it’s that Marvel Studios has confirmed their intent to introduce the X-Men into the MCU in the future. If there’s one thing which isn’t, it’s exactly how the creative team plans to accomplish the task at hand. We’ve heard reports, rumors, theories, and everything in between, but we’re no closer to figuring out where and when the mutants will make their first appearance.

However, we’ve recently come across a tidbit of info that might shed some light on Marvel Studios’ plans for the X-Men. One of our industry insiders – the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and that Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow – have clued us in on what’s in store for both Wolverine and X-23. It seems the elder clawed mutant will be introduced to the MCU and not long after, his clone/adopted daughter is going to take up the mantle, not unlike how Hawkeye plans to pass things on to Kate Bishop. Marvel is said to have big plans for her as well and want X-23 in the franchise sooner rather than later.

This decision might seem odd, but it makes sense the studio would choose to focus their efforts on X-23. After all, there’ve been plenty of movies that centered around Wolverine and since Logan proved to be an immense success among fans and critics, it’s easy to see why Kevin Feige and the creative team over at Marvel would rather not go back to the well.

Of course, while we’re sure plenty of fans will love the idea of X-23 having a central role in the MCU, there’s a good chance some might take issue with a “female Wolverine,” so to speak. As always, keep checking back for more updates and announcements regarding the X-Men and the Wolverine, but if this particular piece of intel comes true, expect some grouchy fans to rant all about it on social media.