X-Men’s James Marsden Says He’d Be A Fool To Say No To An MCU Return

Marvel is set to reboot the X-Men within the MCU in the next few years, but does that mean we’ve seen the last of the Fox crew? Say what you like about the original X-Men movie franchise, but it had some terrific casting. For instance, James Marsden was often underused in the films, but he was a spot-on choice to bring Scott Summers AKA Cyclops to life. Given that a better interpretation of Cyclops in the MCU is a must, could Marsden one day return to play him for Marvel Studios?

The actor, while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog, spoke to ScreenRant and was asked that question. Echoing comments he’s said before, Marsden maintained that he would be open to portraying the hero again as he has a lot of fondness for the X-Men universe, which he last dipped into with his cameo in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

“Great question. I mean, I look at those three movies I was in, and it became a huge part of my life. It was a family, all of them. And I was very grateful too. Like, that’s 40 years at the time of backstory and iconic characters, beloved characters. So, I’d be a fool to say no to that. Of course, I would. Who knows where that universe goes? Feige is still a friend of mine, and we talk occasionally. But you just don’t know where it’s gonna go. Right now, it’s with all the young guys; all the kiddos. But I would never be opposed to coming back to that. I hold a special place in my heart for that experience.”

As Marsden says, the baton has now been passed on from him, so it’s frankly unlikely that he’d be invited back to play Cyclops full-time. Of course, neither will Tye Sheridan, presumably, with Marvel no doubt set to find their own actor to fill the role.

That said, there may be an opening for him to appear for a one-off. With different realities being visited in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, could a crossover with Fox’s X-Men universe occur? And could this lead to Marsden reprising Cyke? Maybe. We are hearing that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man might drop by, after all.

