Yet another mediocre Netflix original claims top spot on the viewership charts

Netflix may have been gradually increasing its output to incorporate more prestige dramas geared towards awards season glory, but the vast majority of the platform’s in-house originals tends to be hugely inconsistent. The almighty algorithm knows how to compose a genre film designed to draw in the maximum amount of subscribers, though, with Senior Year the latest forgettable exclusive to top the viewership charts.

As per FlixPatrol, Rebel Wilson’s first major onscreen role since the infamously awful Cats instantly soared to the number one spot on the overall global rankings after debuting on Friday. Not only did it crack the Top 10 in 69 nations spread out across the world, but it hit the summit in 44 of them, which is an admittedly fantastic return for such an unremarkable effort.

Netflix

The plot follows Wilson’s Stephanie Conway, who wakes up after a 20-year coma with only one thing on her mind, which is obviously the reclamation of her spot on the high school cheerleading squad, and desire to be named prom queen at the end of the academic annum.

While the star of the show has been winning plenty of praise for an energetically entertaining lead performance, Senior Year as a whole hasn’t been faring too well with critics. A 30 percent Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t great, but the 68 percent user rating hints that audiences are a lot more receptive to the inoffensive shenanigans on offer.

Either way, it’s another huge hit for Netflix’s original film division, even if it’ll no doubt be forgotten about in no time at all.