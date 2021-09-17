You Can Now Hire A Dwayne Johnson Lookalike To Help You Move

Are you tired of living in your current home? Would you like to smell what the Rock is cooking in a brand new kitchen? Do you live in Northern Ireland? If you answered yes to all three, you’re in luck! Comic Book reports that a new moving company in Belfast, Northern Ireland offers a special Rockelgänger moving service.

Everyone wants to look like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. So much so that Rock lookalikes, known as Rockelgängers, have been popping up all across America. But what about our friends across the pond? That’s what the founder of My Baggage, the Rock-themed moving company, said when offering their bespoke moving service to the house-movers of Belfast. Whatever your baggage may be, you can imagine The Rock moving it for you.

The one true Rock may not be available any time soon to help lift your couch and schlep it down four flights of stairs, alone and covered in sweat. Johnson has been busy filming the new DC Comics screen adaptation Black Adam, and Pierce Brosnan says Johnson has been amazing on set. The success of his recent Disney release, Jungle Cruise, has led to an upcoming sequel as well.

The My Baggage website recognizes the lack of access to the real Rock. The site posts this helpful disclaimer: