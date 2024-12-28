‘You can never say never’: Keanu Reeves reveals the only thing coming between him and a ‘John Wick 5’

Since the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2023, fans have been anxiously awaiting news about a fifth installment. Now, John Wick himself — Keanu Reeves — has delivered an update that’s bound to leave some fans heartbroken.

Early this month, Reeves went on CBS Mornings to promote his latest movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, wherein he voices the character of Shadow the Hedgehog. Toward the end of the interview, host Nate Burleson asked the actor what many have been dying to know: “Will there be a chapter five of John Wick?” John Wick: Chapter 4 ended somewhat ambiguously, with only a suggestion that the lead character died. While he was seen keeling over after being shot and a headstone bearing his name was shown, his death was never explicitly confirmed, leaving the scenes open to the audience’s interpretation.

There are many who speculate that Wick survived, and a version different from the theatrical release was shot. John Wick director Chad Stahelski said in an interview with Empire that Wick indeed survived in the alternate ending. “We shot an ending where you actually saw John Wick at the end of the movie. So it was very clear that he was still alive,” he said. However, the audience during the screen test preferred the ambiguous ending.

As for returning for a fifth installment, Reeves said that he wants to do it. “You can never say never,” he assured. However, his body is saying something else. “My knees right now are saying, ‘you can’t do another John Wick.’ So my heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it,” Reeves, who is 60 years old, added.

Yep, even though the running joke is that Keanu never seems to age, his ageing body — no matter how fit — will think twice before taking on the strain of another action-heavy flick.

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick in Ballerina

The John Wick franchise celebrated its 10th-year anniversary in 2024, and producers talked to ScreenRant about the possibility of a fifth movie. Producer David Leitch, who co-directed the first movie with Stahelski, said he’s “so game to see” Wick back but stated that ending the fourth movie ambiguously was the “right choice.” Producer Erica Lee also weighed in on the prospect of another film but said that in order for that to happen, the story has to be really great, and “stars have to align.” As for the ending of Chapter 4, Lee said, “Is [John Wick] dead? I think that that’s subjective. Maybe there’s nothing in that grave,” adding, “I’m a producer, so we’re hopeful for more.”

As of now, it seems John Wick 5 is not happening based on what Reeves said, but he will be reprising his role as the legendary assassin in the movie Ballerina, a spin-off of the John Wick series of movies. The storyline of Ballerina unfolds between John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 and focuses on the character of the ballerina assassin Eve Macarro, portrayed by Ana de Armas.

Initially, producers didn’t know if Reeves would be returning as John Wick in Ballerina, and it was de Armas who reportedly convinced the actor to join her in the spin-off. “She was definitely helpful in getting Keanu excited about the movie,” producer Basil Iwanyk stated, adding that the two stars have many “great scenes together.” Ballerina will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

