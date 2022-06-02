You can now own a LEGO version of the Stark gauntlet from ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The moment of culmination of 11 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe films is now available in LEGO form, with Avengers: Endgame’s Stark Nano Gauntlet in plastic brick form.

Tony Stark’s arc across the Marvel Cinematic Universe came with the emphatic “I am Iron Man” line, as he snaps Thanos and his army away, winning the day for our heroes in Endgame. The nano gauntlet was designed in universe by Stark, Rocket, and Bruce Banner. But now, you can make it in LEGO!

The gauntlet can, importantly, recreate the snap action, and comes with a small buildable plaque. It’s part of LEGO’s 18+ range, but can easily be built by anyone.

Capture the spirit of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, with the LEGO® Marvel Nano Gauntlet (76223) – a challenging and rewarding model-making project, designed with adult fans in mind. This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Nano Gauntlet is sure to captivate all who see it. Created with adult model-makers in mind, this vibrantly coloured build-and-display piece features movable, jointed fingers and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base.

It’s not the first time LEGO has made an Infinity Gauntlet set, with a similar replica made of Thanos’ gauntlet. The nano gauntlet has previously only appeared once before, in a 2019 set fit with a Professor Hulk figure.

The Nano Gauntlet is now available for pre-order at the LEGO Store for £59.99/$69.99/€69.99, while the Thanos gauntlet is also available for those seeking to add to their nerd collection.