‘You look great in my outfit’: BTS goes full ‘Barbie’ mode as Jimin finally receives Ken’s guitar

The promo for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has been spectacular in both scale and quality. From Barbie’s dream house popping up on Airbnb to a full original soundtrack album featuring some of music’s biggest names. As the most successful boy band in the world, you’d expect BTS to make some sort of appearance, but as it turns out, the group might be best suited for a Ken sequel.

Ryan Gosling, who just so happens to have stolen an entire fashion look from BTS’ Jimin in the film, knows this well. Last week, he began flirting with the singer in the hopes of getting him to see Barbie — as if he’d need much convincing, everyone in the world is tuning in anyway — and Jimin has finally replied.

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

The BTS star took to Instagram to humbly accept Ryan Gosling’s Ken-tastic gift — the guitar with which he plays a cover of Matchbox Twenty’s “Push” in the film — but not before making it clear to whom that iconic cowboy outfit from the film really belonged. “I could see that you looked great in my outfit,” he quipped.

The BTS Army had instantly recognized Ken’s costume when photos of Gosling and Barbie star Margot Robbie filming in Los Angeles leaked. The same fringe black shirt with embroidered white flower patterns from Rockmount had been worn by one of the band’s most beloved members Jimin in the music video for their 2021 summer song “Permission to Dance.”

Legends recognize legends, and Jimin had nothing but words of incentive for his fellow Ken. “You rocked it,” the BTS singer wrote in his Instagram caption. In the video, he offered a supportive “Go, Barbie!” effectively sending the last few skeptics running to the closest showing of the record-breaking film.

See Ryan Gosling pull off Jimin’s outfit in Barbie, now playing in theaters everywhere. Or read We Got This Covered’s review of the film here.