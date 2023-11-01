‘You’ll always be my Barry’: Ryan Reynolds shades ‘The Flash’ and trashes ‘Green Lantern’ yet again in the space of a 41-second promo

Based on the standards he set himself over the last dozen years, it’s been a suspiciously long time since Ryan Reynolds poked fun at Green Lantern, so we were well overdue.

Returning to familiar territory for the umpteenth time, the actor’s infamous one-and-done stint as Hal Jordan has been taken to task yet again, and this time he’s even roped in a former Scarlet Speedster to take what could easily be construed as a thinly-veiled shot at The Flash as well.

As he tends to do, Reynolds has used his marketing savvy to place both DC productions in the firing line, recruiting Grant Gustin to play fictional Chief Performance Officer Seymour Roas in a new promo for MNTN, which does at least manage to hold off on the superhero references for a good 10 seconds or so.

MNTN is so committed to delivering strong performance to advertisers, even our Chief Performance Officer’s name is Seymour Roas. pic.twitter.com/GltHQAGwDa — MNTN (@weareMNTN) November 1, 2023

In addition to the obligatory winks and nods towards Gustin’s lengthy tenure as a pillar of the Arrowverse, things get as blatant as possible when Reynolds tells his opposite number “you’ll always be my Barry.” Not one to take things lying down, “Mr. Roas” then responds by telling Reynolds he’ll “always be my Hal,” checking off the shot fired at Green Lantern.

“That hurts, Seymour” is all the Deadpool headliner can muster to such a biting comeback, and then it’s all over. Even by Reynolds’ standards, shilling one of his many extracurricular endeavors, prodding the misfortunes of Warner Bros.’ $200 million misfire, and acknowledging his own costumed calamity in the space of just 41 seconds is quite the achievement.