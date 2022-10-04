You’ll never guess which 3 characters are colliding ‘No Way Home’-style in their first-ever big-screen adventure

Millennials and late Gen-Z’s unite as our prayers have been answered. Blue’s Clues, the iconic franchise from your childhood, has unveiled a trailer for their next movie. And Blue and co. are set to go full No Way Home.

Blue’s Big City Adventure is the upcoming Blues Clues movie that’s scheduled to come out this year. The film will star the show’s current host, Josh, as he and Blue explore New York City. But after Josh loses his handy dandy notebook, the two become lost. So Mr. Salt and the rest of the household gang recruit some of their old friends to help find Josh.

That’s right folks, both Steve and Joe will make a return in this film.

The last time both Steve and Joe were seen together with Josh was during the show’s reboot debut in Blue’s Clues & You! in 2019. During that episode, it was revealed that these fictional brothers found jobs outside the house and were revealed to be Josh’s cousins.

Steve now runs a detective agency after his time in college and Joe works in a gift shop. And based on what we saw in the trailer, Steve’s detective skills will be put into the spotlight to help find their cousin in the big city.

During the show’s 25th anniversary, Steve left a message to his fans who watched him as kids and are now adults. The video went viral, receiving over 2 million likes and over 40 million views on Twitter.

Blue’s Big City Adventure is going to be a giant musical adventure and will be released on Paramount Plus on Nov. 18.