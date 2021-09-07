Steve From Blue’s Clues Message To Adult Fans Is Leaving Them In Tears

Sometimes it’s amazing just how much a children’s show can touch the hearts of viewers, even years after when they become adults. Nick Jr. released a video of the original host of Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns, talking to fans for the 25th anniversary of the series and it’s an absolute tear-jerker.

He talks about the canonical reasons he left the show back in 2002 after his amazing run of over 100 episodes and encouraged fans to be proud of the achievements they have achieved since they were kids.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

“I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you… Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.

Of course, this has lead to some incredibly heartfelt reactions on Twitter with long-time fans of the series chiming in on just how much their time with Steve back in the day meant to them.

This really hurted a lot like what the heck can I hug him? 🥺 — 🌸Lil ♡ne 🌸 (@lilollme) September 7, 2021

For real, I went to college, got a degree I don’t use, went in the air force for 5 years, got out and had job for a year but then moved back closer to home and now I’m just kinda scratching my head at 30 like oops — Harrison James (@THarrisonJ) September 7, 2021

me: i HATE parasocial relationships!!! 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️



steve from blues clues: i never forgot you 🥺🐶💙



me: pic.twitter.com/KscMEmbwwK — raegan (@raegarooni) September 7, 2021

Blues Clues Steve is proud of me and says i still look good so you can't tell me SHIT for the rest of the week — Lil Nas Ash (@adashtra) September 7, 2021

One thing is for sure: we never forgot you either Steve, how could we? We can only hope the team creating Blue’s Clues keeps dropping such incredibly wholesome content for us all to enjoy.