You’ll sadly have to wait a while for the director of ‘Midsommar’ and ‘Hereditary’s next film

In recent years, one writer has broken out above all others in the horror genre and that man is Ari Aster. Known for his hits Hereditary and Midsommar, sadly fans will have to wait a little longer before they get his next film.

During an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, Aster shared that while his next film Disappointment Blvd. is in the works, it is still a while away as he attempts to make everything perfect.

“Because it is not finished! I am a perfectionist, I take the entire manufacturing process very seriously. Despite time and money restrictions. It is also good to preserve the mystery. In reality, post-production isn’t finished, I don’t even have the final edit.

I still have work to do on sound and visual effects. I doubt I’m done for the September festivals. But I can tell you that collaborating with Joaquin Phoenix is ​​one of the best experiences of my life. I am very proud of his performance and I love him with all my heart.”

Details about Disappointment Blvd. are sparse right now other than the fact that Joaquin Pheonix will be appearing in its leading role. IMDb does have a brief synopsis for the film though it doesn’t give a whole lot away.

“A decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.”

While this may be a disappointing update for fans of Aster’s work, fortunately, the striking horror stories of Hereditary and Midsommar are available to tide you over as we wait for Disappointment Blvd.