You’ve probably never heard of Robert Pattinson’s favorite Batman villain

Batman arguably has the greatest gallery of rogues in comic book history, with so many of his enemies being pop culture icons in their own right. Robert Pattinson faces off against three of them in The Batman alone — namely, the Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), and the Penguin (Colin Farrell). And yet DC’s latest Dark Knight has revealed that his personal favorite Batman villain is someone fans might not expect, or maybe not even have heard of.

While speaking to Brut México alongside co-star Kravitz, Pattinson revealed that he thinks the Caped Crusader’s finest foe is… the Condiment King? No, really. See for yourself via the interview clip below, as shared by fan account @pattinsonphotos on Twitter:

Robert says that his favorite Batman villain is Condiment King! 😆 pic.twitter.com/6fiqz889r8 — Robert Pattinson Photos (@pattinsonphotos) March 9, 2022

“There’s a bad guy in The Animated Series called Condiment King…” Pattinson said, causing Kravitz to question his choice. “I just think it’s the greatest idea,” Pattinson added, in defense. “It’s just a guy who sprays mustard and ketchup at people, and I think it’s the greatest idea for a bad guy.” When the interviewer questioned if anything happened to the person sprayed with condiments, Pattinson laughed, “They just get covered in mustard.”

Condiment King is a pretty obscure character, although he has become somewhat infamous within the Batman fandom due to his ridiculous nature. As Pattinson points out, he hails from the classic ’90s Batman: The Animated Series, in which he was deliberately created to be a minor and comical threat for the hero to quickly dispatch. He’s no one’s choice for Batman’s best villain, then, so obviously Pattinson is fooling around here. Although Condiment King definitely suits the actor’s famously tongue-in-cheek sense of humor.

Hey, you never know, maybe Pattinson can convince director Matt Reeves to insert a gritty reimagining of Condiment King into The Batman 2? You have to admit, it would be a lot more original than just doing the Joker again.