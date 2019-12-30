Zac Efron Breaks The Silence On Recent Health Scare

Yesterday, news broke that Zac Efron had faced a dangerous health scare while filming in Papua New Guinea. The report made clear that, at the time of writing, the star was in a stable condition but fans were still desperate to hear more about the actor’s welfare for extra confirmation that he’s doing alright.

Thankfully, earlier this morning, Efron himself took to Twitter to speak to his followers, thanking them for their kindness and clarifying that he’s “bounced back quick.” He shared his message alongside a picture of himself posing with the local children as well.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” the actor wrote. “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

The star was in the country to film his new documentary series, which sports the now sinister title Killing Zac Efron. The show has been described as being similar to Man vs. Wild with Efron plunging himself “deep into the jungles of a remote dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history” for 21 days “with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner, and a will to survive.”

Unfortunately, as can happen with these type of series, things almost went tragically wrong when Efron contracted a potentially fatal illness, which is currently speculated to be a form of typhoid. The star was airlifted from Papua New Guinea to a hospital near Brisbane, Australia. By Christmas Eve, he was well enough to be allowed by doctors to return to his home in Los Angeles to spend the holidays with his family.

This must have been a scary time for Zac Efron and his loved ones, much as it was for his fans, so it’s certainly a relief to know that the star is now once again on the mend and as he continues to recover, we wish him all the best.