Marvel lovers have been waiting to see Adam Warlock in the MCU for the longest time, but the good news is that he’s on his way…eventually. One of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s post-credits scenes teased his arrival, with Sovereign Queen Ayesha creating him as the perfect being to enact her revenge on Star-Lord and his crew in the next movie. Unfortunately, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to be given a release date, but that doesn’t mean Marvel isn’t still working on bringing him on board the franchise.

Though the formal casting process has yet to begin, as far as we know, the studio is currently considering who would be the best man to play Adam in the MCU and one actor who’s been linked to the part for a while is Zac Efron. And according to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU – the Baywatch star remains Marvel’s top choice. You can understand why, too, as it was really only a matter of time before Efron landed himself a superhero role and he’s certainly got the comedy skills to bring a James Gunn character to life.

Speaking of Gunn, he’s deliberately refusing to confirm whether Adam is absolutely in Vol. 3 right now, but all the other signs are certainly pointing to Him debuting in the threequel. In fact, WGTC has previously heard that Adam will serve as one of the film’s two main villains, as he hunts down the Guardians for Ayesha. Given his heroic nature in the comics, though, we’d expect him to have a change of heart and end up as their ally. He may also go on to appear in his own Disney Plus show, too.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Zac Efron as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.