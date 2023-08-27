Zachary Levi continues operating under the impression he has a future with DC by naming a James Gunn regular as his preferred partner

James Gunn often comes under fire for repeatedly casting his friends and family in the majority of his projects, something Zachary Levi will be hoping applies to him seeing as it’s about the only chance he’s got of being invited to return as Shazam when the new-look DCU begins to take shape.

The actor is coming off the back of one of the biggest bombs in the history of the superhero genre, while his online activity has seen his stock take a substantial hit in the eyes of many. Essentially, he hasn’t been doing his chances any favors for a long while, but he is at least very close friends with both Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran.

Image via Warner Bros.

That’s about the only way you can imagine him returning as Billy Batson’s costumed alter-ego, though, given that the rebranded franchise appears to be making a concerted effort to shift as far away from its first decade as possible, with the notable exception of Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes. However, Levi refuses to give up the ghost, and he’s coincidentally named a Gunn favorite as his preferred scene partner.

According to Agents of Fandom, the Chuck headliner revealed at a recent convention appearance that he’d love to cross paths with Nathan Fillion’s Guy Garnder, set to make his debut as the first canonical flesh-and-blood Green Lantern from planet Earth since Ryan Reynolds headlined the infamous bust of the same name, no offense intended to Wayne T. Carr.

Will it happen? Who knows, but if Levi does make a comeback, the conspiracies as to why pretty much write themselves.