Zachary Levi fires his most savage shot yet at on and offscreen arch-nemesis Dwayne Johnson

In perhaps the most unexpected case of life imitating art we’ve come across recently, Zachary Levi and Dwayne Johnson have become real-life archenemies, which is fascinatingly ironic when their comic book counterparts were never intended to come face-to-face on the big screen.

Of course, we were all lulled into a false sense of security by believing that the long-term plan was for the former’s Shazam to throw down opposite the latter’s Black Adam, but salacious recent developments have ensured that we now know with a fair degree of certainty that the plan was never truly on the table.

Not only did The Rock knock back the chance to cameo in Fury of the Gods, but he allegedly blocked Levi from returning the favor in Black Adam, something the actor has already alluded to on social media. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any saltier, Levi has popped up with a phenomenal answer when questioned by Entertainment Tonight Canada as to whether or not he’d made a point of sitting down and checking out the Man in Black’s debut.

The close personal friend of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran responded by saying that “I have a full plate of other things to get to in my life,” which is about as savage as you can diplomatically be while still technically employed as a major part of a marquee franchise, at least until we discover whether or not Shazam! Fury of the Gods marks the end of the line for Levi’s tenure.