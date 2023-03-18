Zachary Levi seems keen to spend ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ opening weekend battling with haters

As expected, Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t on course to set the box office alight, and will even set an unwanted record by scoring the lowest-grossing opening weekend for one of the franchise’s PG-13 releases that isn’t arriving in theaters in the midst of the worst global health crisis for generations.

On paper, that doesn’t bode well for the chances of star Zachary Levi and director David F. Sandberg being granted a third installment under the new regime of co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, but the leading man is taking it all in his stride by deciding to spend his time engaging with trolls on social media.

Levi has proven to be a controversial online presence a couple of times already, but he’s taken a more wholesome route while interacting directly with his Twitter critics. Backlash and negativity keeps getting fired in his direction, but he’s doing the best that he can to try and put a positive spin on what’s shaping up to be another high-profile misfire from the consistently inconsistent superhero saga.

So now you’re promoting what is clearly edited footage, that doesn’t show the full context of the conversation? Poor form, Jo-Jo. Too bad. I hoped for more from you. Especially after I was actually quite clear, and kind, to you as is shown in my full response. Shame. 🫤 https://t.co/XCeqOQDNu3 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 17, 2023

Hate to tell YOU, my friend, but James said nothing of the sort. That’s all conjecture coming from the peanut gallery of toxicity. A terrible place, really. Might I suggest spending less time in those waters, and more in searching for truth. It’s a wonderful endeavor. 🤗 https://t.co/OHfS9dEzy8 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 17, 2023

Even the more optimistic Shazam! supporters out there have been capturing the star’s attention, even if Levi is already willing to admit that the future of his candy-colored hero depends entirely on how much money the second chapter earns at the box office, which isn’t going too great at the moment.

via Warner Bros.

Never gonna lead to anything?? Ummm, says who?? 🙃 https://t.co/Kvfk0O5XOx — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 17, 2023

It’s all gonna come down to box office, bubba. Just like every other movie ever made. 😉 So, let’s encourage folks to go treat themselves to a night out at the movies watching @ShazamMovie, then there won’t be a bummer to worry about. 🤗 https://t.co/xRPMoehYCw — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 17, 2023

The post-credits scenes of Fury of the Gods may have established a roadmap as to how Levi – a close friend of both Gunn and Safran – could continue on in the revamped DCU, but we wouldn’t advise holding your breath just in case.