Zachary Quinto Thinks The Star Trek Cast Would Be Thrilled To Return

It’s been four years since Star Trek Beyond hit theaters. And while it was a well-received movie (86% on Rotten Tomatoes), the third entry in the reboot earned $340+ million worldwide which didn’t exactly wow Paramount. Not when you consider it cost $185 million to make before marketing costs.

Since then, there have been numerous reports about possible sequels and reboots including a Quentin Tarantino R-rated version and a story that would bring back Chris Hemsworth who played James T. Kirk’s father at the beginning of Star Trek. The latest filmmaker to take a stab at it is Fargo’s Noah Hawley who Paramount hired to develop the next Star Trek film.

As for the cast, each of them have plenty of projects on the docket. Karl Urban and John Cho work consistently. Chris Pine can be seen in Wonder Woman 1984 later this year and Zoe Saldana is a part of not one but two giant Disney properties in Marvel and Avatar.

And then there’s Simon Pegg who co-wrote Star Trek Beyond. He’s on the record saying that they don’t make the same money as Marvel movies and perhaps the franchise is better suited for television. He’s also not confident a fourth film will ever happen. Not to mention the untimely passing of Anton Yelchin who played a key role in the series.

Zachary Quinto is of mixed emotions on the subject. He believes there will always be interest in the property and if he never gets to make another film, he’s content with what the team has already accomplished.

“It’s already thriving in the television format with Discovery and Picard and the spinoffs,” Quinto said. “I can’t even keep track of how many new Star Trek stories are being told since our last film in 2016. All I know is that we, all of us, had an incredible experience making those films. If there is an appetite for more of those stories with us in them, I’m sure that we would all be thrilled to come back and do one more or whatever, but I’m not really attached to it anymore. “I stepped away from any expectation or any real certainty that it’s ever going to happen again,” he continued. “I think that’s the only real way to move through the world, right? If it happens, that’d be great, but I’m not going to sit around waiting for it to happen. I have a ton of other stuff in my life, in my career. I have lifelong friendships from those films and working relationships and a lot of respect and fond memories, so if that’s what it ends up being and I can look back on my life and say that’s what it was, then that’s incredible, and if we get to do more, that’s also incredible. But as far as the stories go, they’ve been around for decades and generations, and I think that that will continue, whether or not we continue on with them.”

Star Trek will always be a part of the lexicon whether it’s in film or television. We’ve now had three different iterations of films. J.J. Abrams’ 2009 reboot was a fresh take on the series aimed at attracting more mainstream audiences. And it worked for a little while. But like all franchises, interest begins to wane. It even happened to Star Wars.

Will we ever see Star Trek 4? The odds go down with each passing year. If not, at least we still got a pretty good trilogy out of it.